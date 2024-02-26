Memorial service held in honour of Maj Gen Hasnain

A solemn remembrance and memorial service was conducted at Prayagraj Military station to honour the legacy of Maj Gen Syed Mahdi Hasnain here on Sunday. The service paid tribute to his distinguished military career and unwavering commitment to duty. Tributes being paid to Maj Gen Syed Mahdi Hasnain on Sunday. (HT)

Maj Gen SM Hasnain’s contributions to the Indian Army, including his leadership of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, were remembered with reverence, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj region.

The speakers reflected on his valour during WW-II and his role in safeguarding refugees during the Partition. In his sterling military career Maj Gen SM Hasnain commanded a Mountain and an Infantry Brigade, an illustrations Mountain Division and was the first Inspector of Infantry at Army Headquarters. The service served as a reminder of Maj Gen SM Hasnain’s enduring impact on the nation, the Indian Army and Prayagraj town where he lived his post service life, he added.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani presided over the function as the Colonel of the Regiment of the Garhwal Rifles and Garhwal Scouts and paid his tributes to the legend.

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, son of Maj Gen SM Hasnain, also served the Indian Army in his father’s regiment and went on to command the prestigious 15 Corps. Presently, he continues his service to the nation as member of the National Disaster Management Authority.