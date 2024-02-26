 Memorial service held in honour of Maj Gen Hasnain - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Memorial service held in honour of Maj Gen Hasnain

Memorial service held in honour of Maj Gen Hasnain

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 26, 2024 06:26 AM IST

Maj Gen SM Hasnain’s contributions to the Indian Army, including his leadership of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, were remembered with reverence

A solemn remembrance and memorial service was conducted at Prayagraj Military station to honour the legacy of Maj Gen Syed Mahdi Hasnain here on Sunday. The service paid tribute to his distinguished military career and unwavering commitment to duty.

Tributes being paid to Maj Gen Syed Mahdi Hasnain on Sunday. (HT)
Tributes being paid to Maj Gen Syed Mahdi Hasnain on Sunday. (HT)

Maj Gen SM Hasnain’s contributions to the Indian Army, including his leadership of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, were remembered with reverence, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj region.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The speakers reflected on his valour during WW-II and his role in safeguarding refugees during the Partition. In his sterling military career Maj Gen SM Hasnain commanded a Mountain and an Infantry Brigade, an illustrations Mountain Division and was the first Inspector of Infantry at Army Headquarters. The service served as a reminder of Maj Gen SM Hasnain’s enduring impact on the nation, the Indian Army and Prayagraj town where he lived his post service life, he added.

Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani presided over the function as the Colonel of the Regiment of the Garhwal Rifles and Garhwal Scouts and paid his tributes to the legend.

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, son of Maj Gen SM Hasnain, also served the Indian Army in his father’s regiment and went on to command the prestigious 15 Corps. Presently, he continues his service to the nation as member of the National Disaster Management Authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On