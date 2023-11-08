MEMU passenger train derails in Odisha, no casualty or injuries reported

A MEMU passenger train derailed at a railway junction in western Odisha district of Sambalpur after hitting a buffalo on the tracks on Wednesday evening .

Four wheels of a trolley coach of the train were derailed. (Representative Image)

One coach of 08169 Jharsuguda -Sambalpur MEMU Passenger Special was derailed at 6.25pm near Sarla junction after a cattle suddenly entered the track and hit the train. “Four wheels of a trolley coach of the train were derailed. However there is no report of injury or casualty,” said an official of East Coast Railway division.

The restoration work would be over in two hours.

