‘Mental disorder’ remark against Odisha LoP expunged from Assembly records

A derogatory remark made against leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Legislative Assembly and a senior Congress MLA on Thursday by former minister and senior Biju Janata Dal leader (BJD) leader Arun Sahoo was expunged from records following an uproar in the Assembly.

BJD member run Sahoo used the controversial remark against LoP Jayanarayan Mishra as well as senior Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra on the Floor of the House following a ruckus created by the Opposition party. (File/Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sahoo had used the remark against LoP Jayanarayan Mishra as well as senior Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra on the Floor of the House following a ruckus created by the Opposition party.

“Two Mishras have been criticising the 5T governance style of the government. There has been overall development in all the constituencies including those of Opposition MLAs under the 5T initiative,” Sahoo said, adding that there seemed to be some “mental health disorder” and requested all to come to the House in a good mental health condition.

Reacting to the remark, the LoP said the BJD MLA should apologise for his remark. “Whether it’s my or their (BJD’s) mental condition that is unstable... they should get themselves tested. I will file a defamation suit,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Being the leader of Opposition, I had stayed at Utkal Bhawan in Kolkata. Director Health had given permission for kidney treatment and transplant. Despite this, if the ruling BJD members do not know for what reason I went to Kolkata, it shows that they have some mental disorder,” said Mishra.

As the remark triggered strong resentment in the House, Speaker Pramila Mallik ordered to expunge the offensive words from the official records.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!