Mercury falls due to intermittent rain in J&K, Ladakh

Intermittent rains lashed in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the night and the wee hours of Saturday bringing down the temperatures
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Pedestrians walking through a flooded street during rain in Jammu. (AP)

Intermittent rains lashed in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the night and the wee hours of Saturday bringing down the temperatures.

Rain continued intermittently in the region throughout the day.

The meteorological department said mostly light rain drenched J&K with a highest of 29.2mm rain in Kathua in the past 24 hours.

Gulmarg recorded 8.2mm rain, 6.1mm in Bhaderwah, 4.9mm in Leh, 3.4mm in Jammu, and 2.9mm in Srinagar, the department said.

The department has predicted scattered light rainfall for the week starting September 10.

“During the week, from September 3 to 9, J&K received 31% less rainfall than normal. The cumulative rainfall during the monsoon from June 1 till September 9 was also deficient,” said MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad.

Rains have been intermittently affecting the region since Wednesday. “Similar conditions are likely to continue till September 12 in both the UTs,” said MeT director Sonam Lotus.

The precipitation has brought down day temperature across UT. In Kashmir, a maximum of 29.3°C was recorded in Kupwara, while it was lowest in Gulmarg at 17.4°C. The mercury settled at 28°C in Srinagar. In Jammu division, the Jammu district saw 29.2°C temperature while it was 22.7°C in Batote.

RELATED STORIES
