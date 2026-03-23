Merger of hospitals will make Delhi a national centre for medical education: CM

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the integration of key Delhi medical institutions will help position the Capital as a leading national centre for medical education, research, and advanced healthcare services. Last week, CM Rekha Gupta announced that her government is planning to merge three hospitalinto an autonomous institution on the lines of AIIMS. (HT Archive)

Last week, Gupta announced that her government is planning to merge Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB), Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) into an autonomous institution on the lines of AIIMS. The government also aims to develop the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) into a National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

The CM said a key objective of the project is to significantly increase the number of postgraduate (PG) medical seats, enabling more doctors to receive specialised education. The move is expected to pave the way for a substantial increase in MBBS and postgraduate (PG) seats, she said.

According to the plan, an official said, the similar departments and disciplines operating separately across GTB Hospital, DSCI, and RGSSH will be integrated, as presently, resources and manpower are fragmented, leading to underutilisation.

Once integrated, faculty members, including professors, assistant professors and associate professors, will be pooled together, the official said. According to medical norms, an associate professor is responsible for two PG students, while a professor for three PG students.

The official said that with the integration, the PG seats across departments will increase, with radiology allotment rising to 22, pathology to 26, and anaesthesia to 48.

At Delhi State Cancer Institute, around 26 new PG seats could be added, while at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, about 14 new allotments are expected.

The official said the measures will also expand MBBS seats, hostel facilities, laboratories, lecture halls, and other academic infrastructure.