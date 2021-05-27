MeT sees no severe impact of cyclone Yaas on Bihar

PATNA

Cyclone Yaas, which was ripping through Jharkhand, was expected to enter Bihar on Friday afternoon, but was unlikely to trigger intense rain in the state or inflict much damage, officials at the Patna Meteorological Centre said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Vivek Sinha, director of Patna MeT Centre, said, “The cyclone, which is situated over central Jharkhand, has weakened into a depression. It is likely to move northwards at the speed of 8 to 10 kmph and reach Bihar within 24 hours. However, the state will not witness severe rainfall or high-velocity winds like seen in West Bengal and Odisha coastal areas.”

Meanwhile, south-central parts of Bihar witnessed moderate to heavy rain, coupled with strong winds, on Thursday.

As per daily bulletin issued, the highest rainfall was ar Sherghati (70 mm). Wind speed was recorded at 25-35 kmph in the state.

Winds uprooted trees near Patna airport while several low-lying areas in the state capital, like Mithapur Bus stand, Kankarbagh, Rajendra Nagar and pockets of Bailey Road, were waterlogged.

District magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh inspected sump houses and big drains to assess monsoon preparedness.