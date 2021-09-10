Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MGM, Ludhiana students pledge to read daily

The kindergarten section of MGM Public School, Dugri, celebrated World Literacy Day
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 11:04 PM IST
The kindergarten section of MGM Public School, Dugri, Ludhiana, celebrating World Literacy Day. (HT Photo)

The kindergarten section of MGM Public School, Dugri, celebrated World Literacy Day. Principal Sunita Vij delivered a short speech on the importance of literacy. Tiny tots pledged to read every day. Young learners were not only given interesting books to read but also motivated to give their old books to the needy persons.

A student of BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, relishing a milkshake. (HT Photo)

National Chocolate Milkshake Day celebrated

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, organised a virtual activity to celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Mothers prepared shakes for their kids. Teachers told students about the benefits of drinking milk and encouraged them to drink milk twice a day.

