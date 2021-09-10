MGM, Ludhiana students pledge to read daily

The kindergarten section of MGM Public School, Dugri, celebrated World Literacy Day. Principal Sunita Vij delivered a short speech on the importance of literacy. Tiny tots pledged to read every day. Young learners were not only given interesting books to read but also motivated to give their old books to the needy persons.

A student of BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Ludhiana, relishing a milkshake. (HT Photo)

National Chocolate Milkshake Day celebrated

BCM Kindergarten, Basant Avenue, Dugri, organised a virtual activity to celebrate National Chocolate Milkshake Day. Mothers prepared shakes for their kids. Teachers told students about the benefits of drinking milk and encouraged them to drink milk twice a day.

Inter-house golf championship kicks off at DPS, Khanna

Budding golfers of Delhi Public School, Khanna, kicked off the monthly inter-house golf championship on Monday. This golf tournament will be played on the first Monday of every month. Sanampreet and Manav exhibited phenomenal performance. Ekamjot Kaur of Class 4-B showcased a rare talent at such a young age. The highlight of the day was a hole-in-one made by Yuvraj Singh Hara, the DPSK golf prodigy who has recently won the Zonal PGTI championship.