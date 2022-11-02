Microwave antenna testing lab launched at Allahabad University

PRAYAGRAJ: A “state-of-the-art” microwave antenna testing lab has been set up at the department of electronics and communication (JK Institute of Applied Physics and Technology) of the Allahabad University (AU). The facility was inaugurated on Tuesday by AU vice-chancellor Professor Sangita Srivastava.

The objective of establishing the lab is to provide research facility to AU students. Despite over 15 research scholars working on microwave antennas, the central varsity didn’t have the antenna testing lab, causing inconvenience to students. For lack of any other option, research scholars had to go to institutions like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur, and IIT-BHU, among others, to test the microwave antenna, said AU’s public relations officer Professor Jaya Kapoor.

The newly-set up microwave antenna testing lab is one of the few in India. “Now, our research scholars will not experience difficulties during the research period for study, design, implementation, and testing of the microwave antenna or any radio frequency circuit. A lot of growth is possible for the research scholars in the field of wireless communication with the establishment of this lab,” Professor Kapoor shared.

The new lab has been established at a cost of ₹1.62 crore with the funds provided by Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the scheme of “Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure (FIST)”.

A microwave antenna is a physical transmission device used to broadcast microwave transmissions between two or more locations. In addition to broadcasting, antennas are also used in radar, radio astronomy and electronic warfare among other fields.

Varsity officials present during the inaugural ceremony of the lab included -- Professor NK Shukla, registrar; Professor Shekhar Srivastava, dean (Science); Professor SG Prakash, former dean (Science); Professor RS Yadav, head of the department of Electronic and Communication; Professor SM Prasad, head of the department of Botany; Professor Pankaj Kumar, head of the Political Science department; Professor Bechan Sharma, head of department of Biochemistry, Professor Harsh Kumar, head of the department of Ancient History, Professor RK Chaubey, head of department of Law; and other faculty members of the department of Electronics and Communication.

