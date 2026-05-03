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Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Meerpet; case registered

Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Meerpet; case registered

Published on: May 03, 2026 01:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, A middle-aged man was dragged on a car bonnet for about 2 km in Meerpet after a dispute over taking a turn, police said on Sunday.

Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Meerpet; case registered

A video of the incident, which occurred on the night of May 1, showed the man holding onto the bonnet of the moving vehicle.

According to police, the man and his son were travelling on a two-wheeler driven by the son, while a car was also moving in the same direction.

The bike rider had signalled for a U-turn, which was about 500 metres away, when the car driver questioned why he was indicating so early.

A heated argument broke out between them, after which the car driver allegedly caught hold of the bike rider's hair and drove on for some distance. Noticing this, the bike rider's father held onto the bonnet of the car in an attempt to stop it.

Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Meerpet; case registered
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Meerpet; case registered
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