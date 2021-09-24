Middukhera murder: Bambiha gang hired shooters from Sajjan-Bholu gang, says Mohali SSP

A day after the police revealed that the Sajjan-Bholu gang, active in Delhi and Haryana, had murdered Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, aka Vicky Middukhera, 33, SSP Satinder Singh said the Davinder Bambiha gang had hired the shooters for the crime.

After Middukhera was shot dead in Sector 71 on August 7, the Davinder Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder.

In a press release on Thursday, the Mohali SSP said Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, a resident of Khuda Ali Sher, Chandigarh, was calling the shots for the gang, since their leader Davinder Bambiha was killed in a police encounter, and his aides Dilpreet Singh Dahan and Sukhpreet Singh Buddha were behind the bars.

The SSP said during investigation into the murder, it was found that Lucky, who is currently in Armenia, had conspired to kill Middukhera with the help of Kaushal Chaudhary and Amit Dagar, who were both lodged in jails.

He said on Dagar’s instructions, Sajjan, alias Bholu, from Jhajjar, Haryana, and Anil Kumar, from Dwarka in Delhi, had shot dead Middukhera in Mohali.

“Chaudhary has been arrested from Karnal jail after securing his production warrant and more facts are expected to emerge during his interrogation. Dagar will also be brought from Mandoli jail soon,” Singh said.

The official said it was also revealed by Chaudhary that Lucky had carried out the murder of Sukhmeet, alias Deputy, a resident of Jalandhar on June 20, this year. The murder was executed by Chaudhary’s fugitive accomplice, Vikas Mahale of Dhanwapur village, Gurugram; Puneet Sharma of Jalandhar and another unidentified person. Chaudhary was arrested by Jalandhar police in this case after getting him on production warrant.