Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Migrant labourers’ unclaimed bicycles auctioned for 21 lakh in UP’s Saharanpur
others

Migrant labourers’ unclaimed bicycles auctioned for 21 lakh in UP’s Saharanpur

These bicycles were parked in the open and got rusted in the past two years. Meanwhile, 14,600 labourers came back later and collected their bicycles while the remaining 5400 bicycles turned into scrap.
The cycles lying in open in Saharanpur. On reaching Saharanpur, they were stopped and quarantined in Radha Swami Satsang enclosures. They were then sent to their native places through buses and tokens were given to them to collect their bicycles on their return. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByS Raju, Meerut

The district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday auctioned 5,400 bicycles which migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had left here while rushing home from their places of work in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during Covid-induced lockdown over two years ago.

Giving this information, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar in Saharanpur Kinshuk Srivastava said 21.2 lakh collected through auction of the bicycles was deposited in the state exchequer. “It is now the discretion of the state government how to utilise the money,” the SDM added.

Saharanpur district is gateway to Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Around 25,000 labourers of UP and Bihar, who were working in these states, reached Saharanpur riding bicycles on their way back home during the lockdown.

On reaching Saharanpur, they were stopped and quarantined in Radha Swami Satsang enclosures. They were then sent to their native places through buses and tokens were given to them to collect their bicycles on their return.

These bicycles were parked in the open and got rusted in the past two years. Meanwhile, 14,600 labourers came back later and collected their bicycles while the remaining 5400 bicycles turned into scrap. The SDM said after waiting for two years, the administration decided to auction the bicycles.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP