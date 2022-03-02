Milind Ekbote booked for circulating provocative pamphlets

PUNE: Samasta Hindu Aghadi chief Milind Ebote and 20 others were on Wednesday booked for distributing provocative pamphlets to drive a wedge between two communities.

Police said the accused misled people about construction work at a Muslim shrine near Punyeshwar Mahadev Temple in Pune’s Kasba Peth despite a court’s stay and performed rituals there on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

They added the accused circulated misinformation on social media, circulated divisive and communally charged messages, videos, and invitation cards to the Hindu community for a religious congregation.

Additional police commissioner Rajendra Dahale said the case has been lodged against Ekbote and others for trying to disturb peace and investigation is on in the case.

Police have issued a notice to Ekbote and the other accused. Ekbote and Kalicharan Maharaj were earlier booked for allegedly making provocative speeches on December 19.