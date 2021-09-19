Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Militants frustrated by peace in Valley, killing of their commanders, says IGP
others

Militants frustrated by peace in Valley, killing of their commanders, says IGP

In the backdrop of the murders of a police constable and a migrant labourer in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said these onslaughts showed the frustration of militants due to the peace in Kashmir and killing of top militant commanders
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Security personnel lay a cordon near the encounter site at Noorbagh in Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

In the backdrop of the murders of a police constable and a migrant labourer in Kulgam district on Friday night, police said these onslaughts showed the frustration of militants due to the peace in Kashmir and killing of top militant commanders.

Within a span of four hours, militants first shot dead constable Bantu Ji Sharma at Wanpoh and then killed a labourer, identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdhary of Preetnagar Kathiyar, Bihar, at Nehama, Kulgam.

While no group has claimed responsibility yet, some police officials believe these were the handiwork of The Resistant Front, a shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Kashmir inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan were frustrated with recent elimination of top commanders of terrorist outfits, and peaceful environment maintained even after the death of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

“That’s why terrorists have killed cowardly one unarmed policeman (probationary sub-inspector) recently, one unarmed policeman and one innocent labourer in Kulgam district,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

On Saturday, a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of constable Sharma was held at the District Police Lines in Kulgam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

2 more succumb to Covid in Himachal

Himachal Congress demands judicial probe into ex-panchayat chief’s death

Hand over info on terror to Centre: BJP to Kerala

Look into plea on edu board for Puducherry: Madras HC tells govt
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP