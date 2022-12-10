Minister addresses grievance committee meet in Gurugram

Gurugram: Haryana agriculture minister Jai Parkash Dalal on Friday said that in all future district grievance committee meetings, the general public can also come and submit their complaints apart from those listed by the district administration.

Dalal, who was interacting with the media at the John Hall in Civil Lines after chairing the district grievance committee meeting, said that the state government’s objective is to make it easier for people to get their complaints redressed.

Dalal said that on Friday, the grievance committee resolved 11 out of the 16 complaints listed in the agenda.

“In future, the general public can also come and submit their complaints during grievance committee meetings and their issues will be heard. I have also asked officials to take up all grievances of the public seriously so that people don’t need to approach the committee for resolution of minor issues,” said Dalal.

Hearing a complaint pertaining to illegal encroachments in Sector 15 and other parts of the city, the agriculture minister directed the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to take action in the matter and remove encroachments at the earliest.

HSVP officials present at the meeting said that six drives have been carried out to remove encroachments, but some of the lands in question were involved in litigation, and the authority was trying to resolve the issues legally.

Dalal also directed the district development, panchayat and basic education officers to remove encroachments from the school ground in Kumbhawas Dhani in Bhora Kalan village.

A complaint pertaining to the operation of an illegal rubber factory in Rajendra Park area was also heard. Officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) apprised the committee that a notice had already been served to the unit for its immediate closure.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, commissioner of police Kala Ramachandran and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

