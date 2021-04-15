Home / Cities / Others / Minister offers MLA fund to open Covid test centres in Lko wards
others

Minister offers MLA fund to open Covid test centres in Lko wards

In a letter to the Lucknow district magistrate on Thursday, state law minister Brijesh Pathak offered his MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for the establishment of centres in each city ward to carry out RT-PCR tests and to assist Covid positive patients in all possible ways
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:35 PM IST
HT Image

In a letter to the Lucknow district magistrate on Thursday, state law minister Brijesh Pathak offered his MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for the establishment of centres in each city ward to carry out RT-PCR tests and to assist Covid positive patients in all possible ways.

“Covid crisis is giving nightmarish experiences to the people here in the state capital. I willingly offer my MLA fund to establish centres in all wards of the city to carry out Covid test and to assist people in need,’ said the letter.

The minister’s letter also suggested the administration to start telemedicine facility in the wards to assist those Covid patients who are under home isolation. In the letter, Pathak also said the administration should convert city’s marriage halls, guest houses and community halls into makeshift L I L 2 Covid hospitals.

Earlier on April 13, the minister had written to the senior health officials expressing his concerns over the pandemic situation in the state capital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP