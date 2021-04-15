Minister offers MLA fund to open Covid test centres in Lko wards

In a letter to the Lucknow district magistrate on Thursday, state law minister Brijesh Pathak offered his MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for the establishment of centres in each city ward to carry out RT-PCR tests and to assist Covid positive patients in all possible ways.

“Covid crisis is giving nightmarish experiences to the people here in the state capital. I willingly offer my MLA fund to establish centres in all wards of the city to carry out Covid test and to assist people in need,’ said the letter.

The minister’s letter also suggested the administration to start telemedicine facility in the wards to assist those Covid patients who are under home isolation. In the letter, Pathak also said the administration should convert city’s marriage halls, guest houses and community halls into makeshift L I L 2 Covid hospitals.

Earlier on April 13, the minister had written to the senior health officials expressing his concerns over the pandemic situation in the state capital.