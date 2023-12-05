Minister urged to postpone inquiry on madrasa facilities in view of exam calendar

LUCKNOW The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board, Iftikhar Ahmed, has penned a letter to the state minister of minority welfare, Haj and Waqf, Dharampal Singh, urging the postponement of an inquiry aimed at addressing the lack of essential facilities in madrasas. Singh had initiated the probe in an effort to elevate the standard of Madrasa education across the state.

The inquiry, launched on November 30, was expected to conclude within a month, with the committee forwarding its recommendations to higher authorities. (Representational photo)

Concerned over the “subpar quality of education” in madrasas, Singh had established a committee comprising district minority officers and block education officers. The committee was tasked with investigating various aspects, including the number of sanctioned posts in madrasas categorised by class level, details of teachers and non-teaching staff, physical verification of infrastructure standards, and class-wise student-teacher ratios.

The inquiry, launched on November 30, was expected to conclude within a month, with the committee forwarding its recommendations to higher authorities. However, Ahmed has contested the move, contending that ongoing activities, such as the declaration of results for compartment exams and inspections of absent candidates, are currently underway at district and board headquarters.

In response to this, Ahmed said, “The preparation for the examination of the current session 2023-24 is also ongoing in the madrasas, crucial for the future of students. The Board’s intention is to conduct examinations on time, aligning with other boards. Any disruption may lead to delays, particularly given the upcoming general Lok Sabha elections next year.”

Highlighting the potential confusion and its impact on examination-related processes, Ahmed concluded his letter with a plea to Singh, “I request you to halt the inquiry and allow the examinations to proceed as scheduled to avoid any impediment in the timely conduct of exams, especially with the election calendar already set by other boards.”