Minor alleges rape inside madarsa, maulana booked

A case was registered against a ‘maulana’ for the alleged rape of a minor girl residing in a madarsa in the Malpura region of Agra district.

The accused ‘maulana’ was absconding after the 12-year-old minor, living in the ‘madarsa’, narrated her ordeal to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Agra SK Singh. The victim girl and her family met SSP on Monday, following which Malpura police were asked to investigate the matter. The case was registered on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter relates to a ‘madarsa’ where around 30 minor girls from the minority community reside. The victim alleged that the ‘maulana’ (teacher) used to sexually abuse the girl students. The maulana was also residing at the madrasa with his family.

“The case has been registered under section 376 (rape) and 506 of IPC relevant provision of Section 5F and 6 of POCSO Act on the complaint of the mother of the victim. The accused Maulana Shakir, aged around 50, is absconding, but efforts are being made to nab him,” stated Tejveer Singh, SHO Malpura police station.

The family members of the victim have also alleged that the daughter and the son of Shakir, and the grandfather of the accused used to threaten the victim with death if the girl sought help or the matter was exposed. The trio has also been named in the FIR and are absconding, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The matter has been reported to the child welfare committee in Agra and UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. It is a shocking case and needs proper investigation as at least three girls were targeted by Maulana, who lived with his three wives at madarsa,” stated Naresh Paras, a child rights activist.

Paras said a mechanism of routine checking of the ‘madarsas’ should be there so that the minors residing there don’t face harassment.