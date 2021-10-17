Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Minor among 2 crushed under train in Ludhiana
others

Minor among 2 crushed under train in Ludhiana

Two persons, including a minor, were crushed under a train near Dholewal while returning home after attending Dussehra celebrations, police said on Saturday
According to the eyewitness, the duo scaled a boundary wall to cross the railway track but was crushed under the Chandigarh – Amritsar Express train (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two persons, including a minor, were crushed under a train near Dholewal while returning home after attending Dussehra celebrations, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening. The identities of the duo are yet to be ascertained, said police. The minor appears to be around 15 while the other victim is in his early 30s, they said.

According to the eyewitness, the duo scaled a boundary wall to cross the railway track but was crushed under the Chandigarh – Amritsar Express train. After the incident, the train pilot alerted the railway authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Woman, aides booked for holding 52-year-old captive

Will make Punjab power surplus again: Sukhbir at poll events in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Sanskritik Samagam to organise dance drama on October 23

Artiste playing Dasrath in UP village Ramleela suffers cardiac arrest, dies
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP