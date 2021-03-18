Home / Cities / Others / Minor among 2 held for molesting women while stealing their phones
PUNE A minor boy was among two people apprehended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for molesting women and stealing their phones in Wakad
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
PUNE A minor boy was among two people apprehended by Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday for molesting women and stealing their phones in Wakad.

Four phones were recovered from them in the course of the investigation during which the minor boy revealed that he used to molest the women from whom he nicked the phones, according to senior police inspector Vivek Mugalikar of Wakad police station.

“He (minor) agrees that he did it. Only one woman has come forward about it. There is a possibility in other cases too as the owners of all the phones are women,” said senior PI Mugalikar.

The minor boy is 16-year-old while the adult man has identified as Mukuldev Devendrasagar Singh (23), a resident of Shrinagar, Dehu road.

Of the four phones found in their possession, cases of missing mobile phone have been registered for three while the police are tracking the owner of the fourth phone.

The three cases are registered at Wakad police station in the past month. While one case is under Section 392, 354, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), two others are under Sections 392 and 34 of IPC.

