Minor among 3 dead in mobike collision on Dehu road

PUBLISHED ON JUN 03, 2021 08:49 PM IST
PUNE: A minor boy is among three people killed in a collision of two motorbikes on Tuesday evening in Dehu road.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Dadarao Kare (22), Mangesh Sanjay Kudgir (17) and Mahood Lakshman Kejgir (19), all residents of Dongale Pimple area of Parbhani, according to the police.

The complainant in the case was identified as Malayya Iraya Swami (42), a resident of Kaspate Vasti in Wakad. He was riding with his uncle when the accident took place.

The three men were riding on one motorbike while the complainant and his relative were riding another motorbike, near Shinde petrol pump in Dehuroad.

Kare was booked for driving negligently, causing grievous injuries to the complainant’s uncle, and minor injuries to the complainant.

Bodies were sent for post mortem and their families were informed by the local police.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279, 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered against one of the deceased.

