Minor gang raped, three arrested

VARANASI: Four youths allegedly gang raped a 14-year-old girl in a house near the bus stand in Bahuara village under Robertsganj police station area of Sonbhadra district on May 13, police said. The incident took place when she was on her way to her village, they said, adding the medical examination of the girl was being done.

The girl filed a police complaint on May 18, said a senior police officer.

Three of the four accused have been arrested while a police team has been deployed to ensure arrest of the fourth culprit still at large.

The officer said that the victim, a native of a village in Robertsganj police station area, informed that she was way back to her village by an auto on May 13 after attending a marriage in the house of her relative in another village.

The girl alleged that four youths were also present in the same auto. As the auto reached Bahuara bus stand, they forcibly dragged her to a house near the station. Later, they raped her. They also made a video clip of the incident and threatened to make it viral if she informed anyone about the incident. After that, they fled the scene.

The girl said that she didn’t inform anyone about the incident due to their threat. In the meantime, they made the video of the incident viral.

The officer said that the girl then filed a complaint, alleging that the four youths raped her and made the video of it viral on social media. Following the complaint, a case was registered against the four ( two of them named) on Tuesday under Section 376 D (gang rape) and 34 (criminal act with common intention). Relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also included.

Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Amarendra Prasad Singh said, “Three accused, including two named accused, have been arrested. Strict action would be taken against them.”