Minor girl hacked to death by stalker in south Delhi: ‘I saw a girl being chased, but did not realise she was my daughter’

New Delhi: She held at least a dozen taekwondo medals and would have defended herself, had she been not attacked by her stalker with an axe from behind, the family of a 15-year-old girl who was murdered on Monday in south Delhi’s Moti Bagh area, said on Thursday.

The girl was hacked to death a day before her 16th birthday by a 21-year-old man, identified by the police as Pradeep, who was stalking her for the past eight months. The girl’s mother was witness to the attack. However, since she was standing at a distance from the spot where the attacker dealt the blows on the girl’s forehead, she did not know at that moment that it was her daughter who was under attack.

“Pradeep must be hanged,” said the girl’s 40-year-old mother at the south Delhi hutment where she lives with her husband and three other children.

She said her daughter was practising the martial art particularly hard, and stayed vigilant ever since Pradeep started stalking her eight months ago.

“I was drying clothes outside my house when I saw a girl being chased on the other side of the park. She fell down and it looked like the man who was chasing her hit her a few times and ran away. Till that time, I was not aware that it was my daughter who was being killed right before my eyes. She may even have called for help, screamed, but I could not save her,” she said, breaking down.

The girl’s father, who does odd jobs in nearby buildings, said that just a few days before his daughter was killed, she told him that if Pradeep ever tried to harm her, he should ensure that he is punished. He said Pradeep stopped stalking his daughter around two months ago, when he confronted him. It led to a fight with Pradeep and his friends near the south Moti Bagh market, where the family ran a roadside fruit shop.

“I thought the matter was settled. A few weeks ago, I saw him sitting with the society’s security guard but I ignored him. I did not file a police complaint back then because I did not think the matter would come to this. Apparently, he was holding a grudge against us and settled the score by killing my daughter,” he said.

He said he used to drop his daughter to the shop every day before going ahead with his work. But on July 12, she walked alone. “She left early that day... I will regret this for the rest of my life,” the father said.

The victim’s 12-year-old sister the siblings were planning a surprise birthday party for her. She said they asked for Rs1,500 from their father to buy a bag, a pair of sneakers and jeans.

Police said Pradeep was arrested from his sister’s house in Palwal in Haryana, a day after he killed the girl. “He bought the axe from a market in RK Puram around a month before the attack,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest), Ingit Pratap Singh.

The rented room where Pradeep lived with his parents has been locked since his arrest. Residents of Pradeep’s neighbourhood remembered him as an “unemployed” man, who was often seen whiling away time with local boys.

“He probably used to work somewhere till a year ago, but lost his job during the Covid lockdown. He was a wastrel, but we never thought that he would go to the extent of killing someone,” said a local shop owner, who asked not to be named.