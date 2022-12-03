Minor girl raped by youth in Kaushambi

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village under Manjhanpur police station of the Kaushambi district. The girl who somehow managed to escape from the clutches of the accused, informed her parents about the incident. A case was registered late Thursday night and efforts are on to arrest the accused, police said.

According to reports, the minor girl was lured to a deserted spot outside the village by a youth of the same village on some pretext on Wednesday.

The youth held her hostage, tied her hands and feet and allegedly raped her.

The girl’s mother approached SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava on Thursday and lodged a complaint. On his instructions, an FIR was registered against the accused on Thursday night. Police said that the girl has been sent for medical examination and raids were being carried out to arrest the culprit.