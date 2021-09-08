Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Minor's pregnancy reveals 23-year old's sexual assault
Minor’s pregnancy reveals 23-year old’s sexual assault

PUNE A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police on Thursday for the sexual assault of a minor girl leading to her pregnancy
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 10:06 PM IST
PUNE A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police on Thursday for the sexual assault of a minor girl leading to her pregnancy.

The 14-year-old girl’s pregnancy came to light after her mother took her to a hospital.

The arrested man was identified as Govind Taterao Manule (23), a resident of Pawarvasti area of Dudulgaon in Haveli and a native of Belgaon in Hingoli.

“The man is in police custody till tomorrow (Thursday),” said assistant police inspector AE Khatal who registered the case.

The man sexually assaulted the girl in the second week of June 2021 in Dudulgaon area of Haveli.

A case was registered under Sections 376(2)(n)(i) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 4 and 6 of Protection of children from sexual offence act (Pocso) at Dighi police station.

