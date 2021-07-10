Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mira Road man held for manhandling cop
Mira Road man held for manhandling cop

A 36-year-old Mira Road resident, Arun Ratan Singh, was arrested by Naya Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly manhandling, threatening and abusing a traffic constable posted with the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate
By Ram Parmar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 12:29 AM IST
A 36-year-old Mira Road resident, Arun Ratan Singh, was arrested by Naya Nagar police on Thursday for allegedly manhandling, threatening and abusing a traffic constable posted with the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate.

Senior inspector Kailash Barve said the constable, Krishna Dabade, 29, clamped Singh’s car for parking at a ‘No-Parking’ zone. When Dabade, along with the towing van went to the spot, Singh and his wife Mina, 33, who were shopping in the area, too reached the spot.

“When they saw that their vehicle was clamped, Singh came charging at me and pushed me. After we started recording a video, he stepped back and began abusing me and even made snide remarks about my uniform,” Dabade said in his complaint.

As Singh kept threatening and abusing him, Dabade informed the police control room and called for back-up. Singh was then taken to Naya Nagar police station. “The Thane court on Friday remanded Singh in police custody till Saturday. We are investigating if the accused has a criminal record,” said Barve.

