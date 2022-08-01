Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Missing 9-year-old girl rescued

Updated on Aug 01, 2022 11:33 PM IST
Ludhiana police handing over the missing girl to her parents. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police on Monday rescued a 9-year-old girl, hours after she went missing from her school in Sherganj.

The girl’s father, Parminder Singh of Harbanspura, had approached Division Number 3 police stating that his daughter has gone missing from Government Primary School in Sherganj. He stated that he had left for school in the morning, but her teachers informed them at around 10 am that she wasn’t in class.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer at Division Number 3 police station said they immediately formed a team and found the child near Dholewal within three hours. Police said the girl could not explain how she got there. She has been handed over to her family.

