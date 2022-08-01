Ludhiana | Missing 9-year-old girl rescued

Police on Monday rescued a 9-year-old girl, hours after she went missing from her school in Sherganj.

The girl’s father, Parminder Singh of Harbanspura, had approached Division Number 3 police stating that his daughter has gone missing from Government Primary School in Sherganj. He stated that he had left for school in the morning, but her teachers informed them at around 10 am that she wasn’t in class.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, station house officer at Division Number 3 police station said they immediately formed a team and found the child near Dholewal within three hours. Police said the girl could not explain how she got there. She has been handed over to her family.