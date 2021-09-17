Missing man found dead, family protests in Karnal

A day after the police recovered the body of a 22-year-old from a canal, his family on Thursday held a protest in Karnal alleging murder.

As per the protesting family, Sourabh, of Hansi road in Karnal, went missing four days back and his body was recovered from a canal near Ghogripur village on Wednesday.

Protesters blocked traffic on Hansi Chowk and Ambedkar Chowk, demanding the police to investigate the case from the angle of murder and arrest the accused.

They alleged that he was murdered and his body was dumped into the canal. They refused to lift the body after postmortem until the accused are arrested.

Alleging police inaction, the protesters said they have given names of the suspects but police failed investigating the case promptly.

On the other hand, police said investigation is on and statements of the suspects are being recorded.

Following a high drama for around one hour and assurance of superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia of fair investigation, they lifted the blockade.

The SP said the postmortem was conducted by board of doctors. He said police had already registered a case under Section 346 of the IPC and relevant sections will be added as per the complaint and investigation.