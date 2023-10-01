The Gorakhpur municipal corporation’s 154-hour-long mega mass sanitation drive in all the 80 wards will begin from October 1.

Mission Cleanliness: GMC mega sanitation drive starts today (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an all-party corporators meeting on Saturday, Mayor Manglesh Srivastava asked the corporators to spot the areas in their respective wards where cleanliness drive had to be carried out.

As all the civic bodies, including the municipal corporation and Gorakhpur Development Authority, would take part in the mass sanitation drive, action plan for the drive was chartered out in the meeting and the senior officials were assigned the responsibility of implementing the drive and its supervision.

Municipal corporation will provide kits, gloves and t-shirts to all the employees and 50 employees will be deployed at each spotted location in all 80 wards, said the official.

The drive would also mark the completion of 100-days of formation of Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation board. In these hundred days, the corporation has approved various proposals worth 300 crores regarding construction of drainage and approach roads, street light supply along with purchasing of 35 new fogging machines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Underlining the achievement of 100-days, municipal commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said clearing the way for establishment of charcoal plant worth ₹255 crore near Sodhani in Sahjanwa was a big achievement as National Thermal Power Corporation NTPC had agreed to install the plant. This plant would make coal from waste and garbage collected by Municipal Corporation, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!