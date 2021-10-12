Mission Kavach Kundal: All beneficiaries in Pune vaxed by Oct 14 with at least 1 dose

PUNE Under mission “Kavach Kundal” (translates loosely into a form of body armour), the Pune district aims to vaccinate its eligible population by October 14 with at least the first dose. A total of 75% beneficiaries will be fully vaccinated by that date under the plan.

The district has recruited staff from the Gram Panchayat, revenue department, education and anganwadi departments as well.

Mission “Kavach Kundal” aims to vaccinate the maximum number of people from both rural and urban areas before the festival of Dusserah ends.

The administration has formed teams who would coordinate with the health department to vaccinate the beneficiaries.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer said, “Pune aims to vaccinate the highest number of people and we have been setting records with our Covid-19 vaccination. With regards to mission ‘Kavach Kundal’ we have coordinated with different departments so that we can get maximum beneficiaries to vaccination centres. We will also arrange for a massive vaccination awareness drive to clear any vaccine hesitancy people might have.”