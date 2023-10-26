Mission Shakti Phase 4: Prayagraj cops crack down on women harassers

The police are taking instant action in cases of harassment of women, detaining and arresting those involved in such cases, as part of Phase 4 of Mission Shakti. Besides, the police is approaching women and making them aware of different helpline numbers they can turn to in times of need. For representation only (HT File Photo)

In the last three days, three youths were arrested after complaints of harassment were received against them. On Wednesday, Puramufti police took action against two youths under sections 151 (breach of peace) and precautionary action under 107/116 of CrPC after complaints were received against them for harassing women.

DCP Shradha Narendra Pandey nodal officer of Mission Shakti said that under Phase 4 of the campaign, the police is approaching girl students, working women, housewives and women and girls of marginalised sections in cities and rural areas and are being informed about various helpline numbers along with tips on how to respond during an emergency.

Police officials said that anti-Romeo squads in the district are active in different parts of the district. These squads, attached to local police stations, are continuously patrolling near schools, colleges, markets, etc falling under their jurisdictions.

They said that based on past records, people involved in harassment and other crimes against women are also being identified in different police stations. Activities of such persons are under the scanner and they are being issued warnings not to repeat the offences committed earlier.

Many such youths against whom complaints were received, or have past records of harassing women, were rounded up and issued stern warnings.

