Mistaken for a militant, cop shot dead by colleague

Officials said the police follower identified as Ajay Dhar of Langate Handwara forcibly entered into a temple last night; a policeman on duty mistook him for a militant and opened fire at him
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:58 AM IST
The policeman on duty mistook his colleague for a militant and shot him dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After mistaking a policeman for a militant, a cop on duty fired and killed his colleague in North Kashmir’s Handwara town.

Officials said the police follower identified as Ajay Dhar of Langate Handwara forcibly entered into a temple last night. A policeman on duty mistook him for a militant and opened fire on him, leaving him injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Deputy inspector general of police, North Kashmir, termed this an unfortunate incident.

