Mizoram grants general consent to CBI to probe offences in state

The Mizoram government has granted general consent to the crime investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to probe offences in the state. Mizoram chief minister and ZPM president Lalduhoma (Twitter/@CMOMizoram)

A gazette notification issued by the government on Thursday stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the Government of Mizoram hereby accords consent to exercise powers and jurisdiction of the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment for investigation of offences in the state of Mizoram”.

“Committed to transparency and accountability….Our government is resolute in eliminating corruption for the welfare of our citizens,” chief minister Lalduhoma posted on X on Thursday night.

Mizoram had withdrawn its general consent to the CBI in July 2015. According to the provisions of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, the CBI needs state government’s consent to probe into cases that have taken place within the territory of that particular state.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer and president of the Zoram Peoples’ Front (ZPM), took charge of the office of chief minister on December 8.

Soon after assuming charge, Lalduhoma promised that his government would have zero tolerance for corruption and would allow the central agency to probe all such cases in the state.

The ZPM, which was formed in 2017 and was officially recognised in 2019, bagged 27 of the total 40 seats in the assembly election held in November-December.