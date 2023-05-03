Over 2 kg heroin worth 12.5 crore seized from 4 locations in Mizoram: Police

Over 2 kilograms of heroin was recovered by the Mizoram Police Special Branch (CID SB) on Tuesday.

The substance weighed around 2.553 kg equivalent to 200 soap cases. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday evening, the Mizoram Police Special Branch team intercepted a truck carrying the contraband substance weighing 2.553 kg equivalent to 200 soap cases of heroin.

The seized drug is valued at over ₹12.5 crore in the international market.

Also Read: Ludhiana: Mason held for drug peddling, 100 gm heroin recovered

In a similar seizure, the excise and narcotics department also seized 87 grams of heroin at Phunchawng locality of Aizawl.

The department’s Champhai branch also seized 39.100 grams of heroin while 125 grams was seized from another person.

All the apprehended individuals have been booked under the the narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances act, 1985.

An official from the excise and narcotics department stated that 12.957 kg of heroin have been seized by their department between January to April this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON