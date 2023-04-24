Ludhiana: Mason held for drug peddling, 100 gm heroin recovered

The CIA staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a mason for suspected drug peddling and recovered 100 gm heroin from his possession. A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Angrej Singh of Mohalla Charan Nagar at Tibba road, is a drug addict and has been involved in drug peddling to meet his need for drugs.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff 2, said that the police arrested the accused from Hundal Chowk at Tajpur road following a tip-off.

The police installed a checkpoint and stopped the accused for checking. When frisked, the police recovered 100 gm heroin from his possession.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Jamalpur police station.

The inspector added that the accused is already facing trial in four cases of drug peddling lodged against him at police station Division number 2, Division number 3, police station Tibba and Government Railway Police.

The accused was given bail from the jail on November 24, 2022. Soon after securing the bail, the accused was again involved in the drug peddling. The police are questioning the accused to know from where he had procured heroin and where he was going to deliver it.

In another case, the Jamalpur police arrested a woman and recovered 55gm heroin from her possession. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Kaur of Manpreet Colony of Gobindgarh.

ASI Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have arrested the accused near Jhabewal following a tip-off. A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused.