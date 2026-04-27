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Mizoram: Zoram People’s Movement sweeps Aizawl civic polls, wins 17 of 19 wards

The Aizawl Municipal Council was inaugurated on July 1, 2008, following pressure for urban reforms under the JNNURM.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 03:11 pm IST
By Sangzuala Hmar
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The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) registered a sweeping victory in Mizoram’s 2026 civic polls, winning 17 of the 19 wards in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections and consolidating its political dominance in the state capital.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma casts his vote in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections on April 21. (X)

According to the final tally declared on Monday by the state election office, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress won one seat each.

The 2026 Aizawl civic polls also marked a significant rise in successful women candidates, with nine women elected in total. Of them, six won from reserved women’s wards, while three secured victory from general wards.

The lone winning candidate from the MNF — B Lalawmpuii — recorded her third victory in municipal elections. She was first elected from Ward 9 on a reserved women’s seat in 2015 and later won two consecutive terms from the general category.

The previous AMC body was led by the MNF, which had secured a majority in the 2021 elections. This year’s polls also saw women voters outnumber men by more than 19,000 in the final electoral rolls.

The Aizawl Municipal Council was inaugurated on July 1, 2008, following pressure for urban reforms under the JNNURM. The first general election to the council was held in 2010 for 19 wards, with six seats reserved for women.

The council was upgraded to a corporation in October 2015 after the city’s population crossed three lakh. One-third of the seats — six out of 19 — are reserved for women and rotated every five years.

For the 2026 AMC elections, the ruling ZPM, the MNF and the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee fielded candidates in all 19 wards, while the BJP contested in 11 wards.

Of the 19 wards, six were reserved for women, but seven women candidates — three each from ZPM and Congress, and one from the MNF — also contested from general seats.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mizoram: Zoram People’s Movement sweeps Aizawl civic polls, wins 17 of 19 wards
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Mizoram: Zoram People’s Movement sweeps Aizawl civic polls, wins 17 of 19 wards
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