Mizoram: Zoram People’s Movement sweeps Aizawl civic polls, wins 17 of 19 wards

The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) registered a sweeping victory in Mizoram’s 2026 civic polls, winning 17 of the 19 wards in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections and consolidating its political dominance in the state capital.

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma casts his vote in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections on April 21. (X)

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According to the final tally declared on Monday by the state election office, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress won one seat each.

The 2026 Aizawl civic polls also marked a significant rise in successful women candidates, with nine women elected in total. Of them, six won from reserved women’s wards, while three secured victory from general wards.

The lone winning candidate from the MNF — B Lalawmpuii — recorded her third victory in municipal elections. She was first elected from Ward 9 on a reserved women’s seat in 2015 and later won two consecutive terms from the general category.

The previous AMC body was led by the MNF, which had secured a majority in the 2021 elections. This year’s polls also saw women voters outnumber men by more than 19,000 in the final electoral rolls.

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{{^usCountry}} The election further witnessed the introduction of home voting for the first time. Conducted between April 13 and 16 for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the initiative recorded a 93.71 per cent turnout among registered participants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The election further witnessed the introduction of home voting for the first time. Conducted between April 13 and 16 for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the initiative recorded a 93.71 per cent turnout among registered participants. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the party’s emphatic victory, TBC Lalvenchhunga, MLA and adviser to the chief minister, said the people of Aizawl had endorsed the development initiatives undertaken by the ZPM government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the party’s emphatic victory, TBC Lalvenchhunga, MLA and adviser to the chief minister, said the people of Aizawl had endorsed the development initiatives undertaken by the ZPM government. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have done everything we can to transform the state of Mizoram and usher the state into a new realm of development; it is evident that the urban population of Aizawl thanked us using their mandate,” Lalvenchhunga said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have done everything we can to transform the state of Mizoram and usher the state into a new realm of development; it is evident that the urban population of Aizawl thanked us using their mandate,” Lalvenchhunga said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lalmalsawma Nghaka, treasurer of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, registered his first electoral victory from Ward 19 after failing to win in the previous two Assembly elections in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lalmalsawma Nghaka, treasurer of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, registered his first electoral victory from Ward 19 after failing to win in the previous two Assembly elections in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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The Aizawl Municipal Council was inaugurated on July 1, 2008, following pressure for urban reforms under the JNNURM. The first general election to the council was held in 2010 for 19 wards, with six seats reserved for women.

The council was upgraded to a corporation in October 2015 after the city’s population crossed three lakh. One-third of the seats — six out of 19 — are reserved for women and rotated every five years.

For the 2026 AMC elections, the ruling ZPM, the MNF and the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee fielded candidates in all 19 wards, while the BJP contested in 11 wards.

Of the 19 wards, six were reserved for women, but seven women candidates — three each from ZPM and Congress, and one from the MNF — also contested from general seats.

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