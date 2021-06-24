Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MLA Bajwa declines job offer for son

All-India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was the first to go public about the Qadian MLA’s decision to decline the job offer to his son
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Qadian Congress MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa (HT PHOTO)

Chandigarh Amid criticism from within the party and outside, Congress MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa has declined the state government’s job offer for his son.

Bajwa has conveyed to the party leadership that he does not need the government job for his son. Last week, the cabinet had approved a proposal to appoint the MLA’s son, Arjun Bajwa, as an inspector on compassionate grounds. “We took the decision within the family,” he said.

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat was the first to go public about the Qadian MLA’s decision to decline the job offer to his son.

The council of ministers had approved the proposal despite objections raised by five cabinet ministers – Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Razia Sultana. Later, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar had also strongly criticised the decision, stating that the party and the government would be accused of promoting nepotism.

WILL CONSULT CM BEFORE

GIVING UP JOB OFFER: PANDEY

Five-time Congress MLA from Ludhiana (north) constituency Rakesh Pandey, whose son Bhisham Pandey, was also given the job of naib tehsildar, has said the decision to give up the job will be taken only after discussion with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. “If I receive any communication from Rawat or any other senior leader in this regard, I will discuss the issue with the CM,” he said, adding, “The job to my son is a symbol of gratitude of the state for the sacrifice of my father, who laid down his life to maintain peace.”

When queried on the criticism of the cabinet decision of giving jobs to sons of MLAs on ethical grounds, he said, “The matter has snowballed into a political issue, just because assembly elections are due next year.”

