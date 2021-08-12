Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MLA directs officials to expedite development projects
others

MLA directs officials to expedite development projects

Talwar asked the MC and Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials to prioritise the road construction and sewer projects
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The MLA asked the municipal corporation and Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials to complete the projects within the set deadline. (HT File)

To ensure completion of different development projects ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar conducted a meeting with the councillors of the East constituency and directed the officials to expedite the ongoing projects on Wednesday.

The MLA asked the municipal corporation (MC) and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials to complete the projects within the set deadline and prioritise the road construction and sewer projects so that the public doesn’t face any harassment. The MLA also took feedback regarding major projects being taken up in the constituency including the construction of the exhibition centre, Eastend club, exhibition centre, etc.

Talwar said,” Development projects worth hundreds of crores are underway in East constituency including the establishment of a college, exhibition centre, Eastend club, government schools, community centres, power sub-stations, fire stations, among others. Road and sewer development projects worth crores are also being undertaken in different parts of the constituency.”

