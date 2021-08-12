MLA directs officials to expedite development projects

To ensure completion of different development projects ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, MLA (east) Sanjay Talwar conducted a meeting with the councillors of the East constituency and directed the officials to expedite the ongoing projects on Wednesday.

The MLA asked the municipal corporation (MC) and Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials to complete the projects within the set deadline and prioritise the road construction and sewer projects so that the public doesn’t face any harassment. The MLA also took feedback regarding major projects being taken up in the constituency including the construction of the exhibition centre, Eastend club, exhibition centre, etc.

Talwar said,” Development projects worth hundreds of crores are underway in East constituency including the establishment of a college, exhibition centre, Eastend club, government schools, community centres, power sub-stations, fire stations, among others. Road and sewer development projects worth crores are also being undertaken in different parts of the constituency.”