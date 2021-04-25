MLA funds to help create oxygen infrastructure in UP

The funds from the local area development fund (Vidhayak Nidhi) allocated by the MLAs for the Covid-19 care fund can be utilised for setting up oxygen plants in government hospitals and medical colleges as well for the laying down of oxygen pipelines, procurement of oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

In this connection, the state government on Sunday amended the guidelines issued in March-April last year for the utilisation of the fund allocated by the lawmakers from local area development fund for Covid care fund.

Rural development minister Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh said in view of the Covid-19 surge, the state government had decided to amend the previous order.

The fund could also be utilized for increasing beds in government hospitals and medical colleges, procurement of machines and other instruments for RT-PCR sample tests, establishment of the oxygen plants in the district and strengthening of oxygen supply to the government hospitals and medical colleges, Singh said.

The fresh guidelines will be enforced till March 2022, Singh said and added the state government had urged the lawmakers to allocate more fund to the Covid care fund.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier allowed the MLAs to allocate up to ₹1 crore for the provision of facilities for treatment of Covid-19 in their respective constituencies. Several MLAs and ministers have already allocated fund from MLALAD.

Principal secretary (rural development) K Ravindra Nayak said the state government had issued orders that the procurement of instruments, beds and installation of oxygen plants can be done according to the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare.

The MLAs can also allocate funds to Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University, he said.

