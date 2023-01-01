MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sondh inaugurates bus terminus in Khanna

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Khanna Tarunpreet Singh Sondh on Sunday inaugurated a new bus terminus here. Built at a cost of ₹3.73-crore, the bus stand has been named after Maharaja Jassa Singh Ramgarhiya.

The MLA said the new bus stand will facilitate people in getting buses with ease. He said the bus stand has 12 counters, canteens, waiting rooms, staff rooms, inquiry rooms, ticket counters, modern toilet block, fire hydrants and other facilities.

He said the Punjab government, led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, was committed to the development of the state. He added that he had raised the issue of change in the design of elevated road project in Khanna.

Besides, a project to shift the electric poles would be started soon at a cost of ₹10.38-crores, of which 70 per cent funds will be spent by Khanna Municipal Council and 30 per cent by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Moreover, five more Aam Aadmi Clinics will also be dedicated to the people on January 26.

