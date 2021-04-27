MMBS results declared a day after exams over, to have docs ready to bear Covid load

PUNE The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) on Tuesday declared the results of final-year MBBS results for 2020-21, winter exams.

With a 94.06 passing percentage, the results were declared within a day of the completion of the exams, which on April 25.

Of a total of 5,234 students, who appeared for the exam, 4,923 students passed.

The expediency in declaring the result was mainly due to the shortage of manpower in hospital tackling Covid-19.

The BSc nursing course results were also declared with a 76.59 passing percentage. A total of 709 students appeared for the nursing final-year exams, of which 543 students passed.

The results of the nursing exams were declared within eight days of the examinations.

“We have declared the results of final-year winter 2020 course, both MBBS and nursing, on the official website of the MUHS. These exams were held in the month of March-April 2021, as per the guidelines of central board and state government. We are happy with the results and soon all these students will work for Covid patients for the next one year,” said Dr Ajit Pathak, MUHS examination controller.

“We organised a four-day online training programme for these students with best experts from the field of health sciences. The subject was obviously Covid-19 and how students have to work in future as doctors and nurses,” added Dr Pathak.