MNF will get absolute majority, no tie-up with BJP: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Guwahati: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday exuded confidence that his party would be able to buck anti-incumbency and retain power in the northeastern state. Mizo National Front president and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga. (File)

Voting to elect all 40 members to the 9th state assembly is taking place across the state on Tuesday and 174 candidates including 16 women are in fray. The ruling MNF, opposition Zoram Peoples Movement and Congress are contesting all seats while BJP has fielded candidates in 23.

“I have full confidence that we will be able to form the government with absolute majority,” the 79-year-old told media persons in Aizawl on Tuesday morning ahead of casting his vote in the Aizawl North-II seat. The CM is contesting from the Aizawl East-I seat.

The MNF is part of the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, but in Mizoram the parties are not in an alliance. Zoramthanga said that there’s question of any tie-up with the saffron party at present if MNF falls short to get absolute majority.

“It won’t be a hung assembly in Mizoram. It will be a MNF government. I have full confidence in that. BJP is not an alliance partner (in Mizoram). NDA is there at the Centre, but in Mizoram we don’t have any alliance with BJP or any other party,” said the CM.

“So far BJP have not approached us (for any post-poll tie-up) and we have also not talked to them. We are partner of the NDA at Centre, but we support them based on issues only,” Zoramthanga added.

Mizoram has given shelter to nearly 33,000 refugees from Myanmar, around 800 from Bangladesh and more than 13,000 people displaced by ethnic clashes in Manipur. The CM said the issue of refugees will play a crucial role in MNF winning the elections.

“The problem of refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur who are taking shelter in Mizoram at present will be a big plus for MNF in this election because these people have faith in the state government. To give them food and shelter, it needs the MNF government in Mizoram,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. ...view detail