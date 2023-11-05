Mizoram polls: How Congress, BJP are positioned amid fight between MNF, ZPM

The Congress in Mizoram, which was removed from power and relegated to the third place with five seats in 2018 polls, is hoping for a comeback in the state in the upcoming polls while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which managed to win one seat five years ago, is aiming to be part of the next government. Experts believe that both parties won’t be able to come close to securing a majority or be part of the next government in the state. (Representative Image)

Unlike the other four poll-bound states, the two national parties aren’t the frontliners in Mizoram as the race for power seems to be between two regional outfits, ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), which bagged 26 of the 40 seats in 2018, and the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), who came second last time securing 8 seats.

Though the MNF is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at Centre and a constituent of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) in the region, both parties don’t have any tie-up in Mizoram, the only state in northeast where the BJP is not leading a government or a part of the ruling coalition.

“Our campaign is going very smoothly, and we are working very hard to win. We have an upper hand in at least six-seven seats. I am very sure that we will be part of the next government,” said BJP Mizoram president Vanlalhmuaka.

The BJP leader said that Mizoram will witness a hung assembly, and, in that scenario, the saffron party would play the role of a kingmaker and also join the next government led either by the MNF or the ZPM.

“The Congress is almost non-existent in Mizoram. The fight this time is a three-cornered one involving the BJP, the MNF and the ZPM. I am sure neither the MNF nor the ZPM will get a majority on their own and they will be short of 5-6 seats. Since the MNF and the ZPM won’t work together, the BJP will be the kingmaker and we will decide whom to work with after the election results are out” said Vanlalhmuaka.

In 2018, the BJP had fielded 39 candidates out of the total 40 and got 85% of the total votes. The party managed to win just the Tuichawng seat, its first win in the Christian-majority state. This time, however, the party is contesting only from 23 seats, which party leaders maintain is a strategic and prudent decision.

“The Congress, which ruled Mizoram for close to 30 years, is spreading a false narrative that if the BJP comes to power, the Mizo way of life, religion and culture will get affected. But they can’t fool the people of Mizoram. The BJP has won the favour of the voters in other Christian-majority states in northeast like Nagaland and Meghalaya and is part of the government there. Has it affected the religious practices, language and culture in those states?” said Vanlalhmuaka.

On the other hand, the Congress, which lost power in 2018, hopes it will be able to bring back its glory days in northeast with a win in Mizoram, where it has ruled for close to three days since the state’s formation in 1987.

In the past 36 years, the MNF and the Congress have shared power four times each. While Congress veteran Lalthanhawla was the chief minister for four terms, MNF president Zoramthanga, who is the present CM, has held that position thrice.

This time, however, the grand old party has vested responsibility of securing a win for Lalsawta, a former minister. The party is hoping that the change of face will resonate well with voters. The party is contesting all 40 seats and is expecting to get a majority on its own.

“Our campaign is going on strong. Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state last month was a big boost and we were expecting Priyanka Gandhi to visit us before the end of campaigning. But she won’t be able to do that as she has taken ill. But we have other leaders like party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and others who are campaigning for our candidates,” said Lalsawta.

Targeting the BJP, he said that the party has no mass base in most of the northeastern states and that’s why it needs support of others to be part of the government as in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

“They were earlier close to the ruling MNF. But since the state government has performed very poorly in the past five years, they are disappointed with it and are seeking a new partner in the ZPM. The BJP is now claiming that the next deputy chief minister will be from their party. I think they won’t get more than 3 seats. That’s the reason they are looking at an alliance with the ZPM,” said Lalsawta.

Ruling out the possibility of a hung assembly, he added that the Congress will form a government on its own.

Both the Congress and the BJP might have their own claims, but experts believe that both parties won’t be able to come close to securing a majority or be part of the next government in the state.

“This time it’s a neck-to-neck fight between the MNF and the ZPM and no other party can change that. If the BJP wins 2-3 seats, it should consider itself lucky and the Congress won’t be able to surpass its 2018 tally of 5 seats,” said J Doungel, professor of political science at Mizoram University.

