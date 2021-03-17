MNNIT inks MoU with RGIPT-Amethi for academic, research collaboration

: Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Amethi penned a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to give pace to academic and research activities on MNNIT campus.

The MoU was signed by prof Rajeev Tripathi, director, MNNIT and prof ASK Sinha, director of RGIPT with an aim to develop advanced research, academic courses, joint operation of research and technology development.

On this occasion, prof Tripathi highlighted the significant role of both institutes in bringing academic excellence and wished to move towards holistic development of all students and faculty of the two institutes. He further mentioned that this MoU will be start of a new journey that will support faculty, researchers and students for exchange of knowledge, joint projects and technologies for mutual interest.

Prof ASK Sinha also maintained that the MoU would facilitate exchange of teachers and administrative staff, exchange of research scholars besides graduate and undergraduate students, conduct lectures and organizing symposia and exchange of academic information and materials.

The event was attended by Prof Geetika, Dean (Resource Generation and International Affairs), Prof RK Singh, Dean (academics), Sarvesh Kumar Tiwari, Registrar of MNNIT-Allahabad and others.