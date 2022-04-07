MNNIT student lands 1.18 cr job with Amazon

The state’s lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad’s—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. He has bagged a coveted job as a ‘Graduate Software Development Engineer’ with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore.

This is the highest package bagged so far by any student in the city that also houses an IIIT, many government and private engineering colleges besides five universities, MNNIT officials said.

“His achievement will inspire many budding coders of the MNNIT to also dream big,” said MNNIT director, Prof RS Verma, while congratulating him on his accomplishment, in his office on Tuesday.

Lokesh had also received an on-campus placement offer from Salesforce, a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco but having an office in Hyderabad too, but opted for US multinational technology company Amazon. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.

“I am very happy at having bagged this job through off-campus placement and would like to thank all my teachers and my parents. It was a tough selection process comprising the first round of resume selection followed by two rounds of online assessments and then three rounds of interviews,” said 21-year-old Lokesh, who originally hails from Churu district of Rajasthan but has done his schooling from Kathmandu, Nepal.

Lokesh’s father, Lalit Raj Singhi, is a computer hardware businessman in Kathmandu. His mother, Anju Singhi, is a homemaker while elder brother Kriti Raj Singh is also a software developer working in the UK.

Lokesh is an avid coder and used to actively participate in hackathons right from the first year of his engineering studies.