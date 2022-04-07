MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state’s lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad’s—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. He has bagged a coveted job as a ‘Graduate Software Development Engineer’ with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore.
This is the highest package bagged so far by any student in the city that also houses an IIIT, many government and private engineering colleges besides five universities, MNNIT officials said.
“His achievement will inspire many budding coders of the MNNIT to also dream big,” said MNNIT director, Prof RS Verma, while congratulating him on his accomplishment, in his office on Tuesday.
Lokesh had also received an on-campus placement offer from Salesforce, a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco but having an office in Hyderabad too, but opted for US multinational technology company Amazon. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
“I am very happy at having bagged this job through off-campus placement and would like to thank all my teachers and my parents. It was a tough selection process comprising the first round of resume selection followed by two rounds of online assessments and then three rounds of interviews,” said 21-year-old Lokesh, who originally hails from Churu district of Rajasthan but has done his schooling from Kathmandu, Nepal.
Lokesh’s father, Lalit Raj Singhi, is a computer hardware businessman in Kathmandu. His mother, Anju Singhi, is a homemaker while elder brother Kriti Raj Singh is also a software developer working in the UK.
Lokesh is an avid coder and used to actively participate in hackathons right from the first year of his engineering studies.
-
Delhi Metro moves to keep monkeys at bay
The Delhi Metro is trying to tackle a monkey problem that has bogged down its stations for over two decades now. And it hopes signage that asks people not to feed or lure monkeys, and deploying staffers armed with bamboo sticks, will keep simians away from its stations, especially in areas surrounded by green spaces or the Ridge, Delhi's green lungs.
-
IRP/Border Battalion recruitment: CAT directs govt to submit response in 1st week of May
JAMMU : Apni Party's legal cell provincial president advocate Vikram Rathore has taken up a legal fight for the fulfilment of the rights of IRP/Borer Battalion aspirants by filing an application in the Jammu bench of the CAT seeking justice for the applicants. “Some applicants, who approached CAT, had filled forms in offline and online mode. But their physical test was not conducted. In January 2020, they were issued admit cards,” he said.
-
Positivity rate uptick in Delhi largely due to focused testing: Experts allay fears
Even as the Covid-19 test positivity rate in Delhi stayed above 1% for the third straight day on Wednesday, health experts allayed fears and said the numbers merited little concern, attributing the minor uptick to lesser, more targeted testing, even as the Capital has shed all pandemic-related restrictions, including the mask mandate. Delhi added 126 cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, with 1.12% of the tested samples returning positive samples.
-
Killing of ‘soft targets’: Night patrolling increased in Valley: Police
Srinagar: With increase in attacks on soft targets in Kashmir, the police and army has increased night patrolling in the Valley, especially sensitive places. 'Install CCTV cameras' With spurt in violent incidents in Srinagar, deputy commissioner has directed all business establishments to install good quality CCTV cameras in markets and around business units. On Monday, a CRPF head constable was killed and another injured when militants targeted them in a busy locality.
-
Delhi: Car hits students crossing road in Peeragarhi; 18-yr-old dead, 2 hurt
A Class 12 student died and two others suffered injuries on Wednesday morning after a car hit them when they were crossing the road near Peeragarhi Metro station in west Delhi, police said, adding that the car driver has been arrested. Police said the girls were on their way to their school Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Peeragarhi, when the accident took place. They said the girls live in the nearby JJ Colony in Udyog Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics