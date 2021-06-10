Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Mob attacks police team during liquor raid

By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 09:52 PM IST
PATNA

A mob attacked a police team in Patna on Wednesday night and freed a liquor smuggler from their custody.

The incident took place Magadh colony under the Digha police station where a police team had gone to arrest Vikas Kumar, an alleged liquor smuggler.

“As the police team took Vikas into custody, his family members and other locals attacked police and managed to free Vikas,” said Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Digha police station.

The police, however, managed to arrest one Manoj Kumar, also wanted for liquor smuggling.

