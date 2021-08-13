Mob ransacks construction site in Odisha amid protests against water project

A mob ransacked temporary camps and vehicles at a construction site in Odisha’s Kendrapara district during protests against a drinking water project that involves the withdrawal of water from a river for the supply of piped water to a neighbouring district.

Umakanta Nayak, a local police officer, said the mob carrying bamboo sticks gathered at the site on Thursday and shouted slogans against the government and the project before going berserk. He added the mob also attacked security personnel.

Locals have been up in arms against the ₹892 crore project for water supply from the Kharasrota river to the Bhadrak district. The project is expected to solve the drinking water crisis in parts of the region that faces depilation in groundwater.

The protesters say the diversion of water will deprive their farmlands of irrigation and lead to a drinking water crisis.

“We are determined to intensify our protest if the state government does not scrap the project. Under no circumstances would we allow waters of Kharasrota to be diverted towards any other place,” said Bidhan Das, a resident.

Ruling Biju Janata Dal lawmaker Pratap Deb said the protest is totally politically motivated. “The project will cater to the interest of more than 65,00,00 people and provide clean drinking water to every household.”

Kendrapara district collector Amrit Ruturaj said work on the project will continue as per plan. “A team led by the sub-collector held discussions with the people on Wednesday. The superintendent of police and I camped in the area. We are ready to talk to the local people and clear their apprehensions.”