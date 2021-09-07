Moderate to heavy rain forecast for Pune

PUNE On Monday evening, Pune city reported 19.8 millimetres (mm) of rainfall, with 0.6mm recorded on Tuesday.

As the monsoon is active over the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Tuesday of moderate to heavy rainfall in Pune city and district. Ghat areas will experience very heavy rain in the next few days, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that the monsoon revival can be seen over the state.

“Pune city may witness light to moderate rainfall and adjoining ghat areas may receive isolated heavy rainfall till September 8. However, good rains are expected in all four divisions of Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast in Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha and central Maharashtra.

Weather department officials noted that at present, a well-marked low pressure area lies over south Chhattisgarh and adjoining south Odisha with its associated cyclonic circulation extending to middle tropospheric levels.

“The well-marked low pressure area and its remnant is very likely to move wwest-north-westwards till September 11. The monsoon trough lies south of its normal position. It is very likely to be south of its normal position till September 11. Also, a low pressure area is likely to form over the North and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal around September 11, 2021,” said officials.

“Due to the various systems, the monsoon trough is likely to remain active for the next couple of days. After September 11, another low pressure area is likely to form resulting in more rains. All these systems may help revive the monsoon deficiency in the state and Pune city,” said Kashyapi.

As of September 7, Pune district has seen one per cent more rainfall as compared to normal, from June till date. Maharashtra has seen seven per cent more than normal in the same time period.