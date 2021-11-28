Modi, Capt, Badals all bartered away Punjab’s interests: Channi

Barnala Appealing to the electorate to wipe out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the next year’s Punjab assembly polls, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday accused these parties of bartering away the state’s interests. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badals are hand-in-glove in bartering away Punjab’s interests,” he told a rally, asking people to see through politicians who played with their emotions.

Channi added that Sukhbir must stop threatening the bureaucracy and the police for only doing their job. “Tactics like protesting at my residence and getting SAD workers arrested will not work. Those guilty in drug smuggling rackets or sacrilege will be punished,” he added.

He alleged that the SAD-BJP regime operated drug, transport and cable mafia to enrich personal coffers, while emptying the state treasury.

Lambasting Amarinder for expressing gratitude to PM Modi for announcing the repeal of the three black farm laws, Channi added, “I fail to understand that how can a true Punjabi rejoice over this decision, since nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the year-long agitation at the Delhi borders and in other parts of the state.”

On AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of giving ₹1,000 per month to each woman above 18 years in Punjab, if voted to power, Channi said, “Kejriwal must give figures on how many women have been extended this relief in Delhi. Punjabis are wise and will not be swayed by such false promises.”

He added that 11 of 20 AAP MLAs in Punjab had already shifted their loyalty to other political parties. “Even NRIs have realised that the AAP only makes hollow claims, not even remotely concerned with reality,” the CM claimed.

Channi also announced ₹25 crore for holistic development of Barnala assembly constituency, including repair and widening of Rajgarh road to 22 feet. Earlier, addressing a public gathering at Mehal Kalan, he had announced ₹75 crore for the development of Barnala. He also announced that Mehal Kalan will be upgraded to a sub-division, besides the construction of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary and former Barnala MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon said ommon man’s rule had been established in Punjab, only after Channi became the CM.