Modi to address Himachal on Sept 6 as the state achieves 100% vaccination target

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Himachal Pradesh on September 6 as the state achieved 100% target of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination.

“He will interact with the frontline workers who made the feat possible by putting in sincere efforts,” said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday.

Himachal has become the first state to achieve 100% target of inoculating people in the 18 years and above age group with the first dose of Covid vaccine, said Thakur, while presiding over a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, chief medical officers, principals of medical colleges, medical superintendents, sub-divisional magistrates and block development officers of Himachal from Shimla.

The CM said 90 LED screens will be installed across state so that people can participate in the mega-event.

Thakur said all DCs should launch special mop up rounds to vaccinate any left out population. He said special focus should be laid on identifying difficult pockets such as Bara Bhangal in Kangra, Malana in Kullu, and Dodra Kwar in Shimla so that any left out persons can be vaccinated accordingly.

He directed the officers to identify doctors, paramedical staff, ASHA workers and other frontline workers who have done exceptional work to make the drive a success.

Jai Ram said adequate sitting arrangements should be made for the public at the venues where the event will be screened. He said it should be ensured that people strictly adhere to the Covid-prevention guidelines such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in these gatherings.

He said involvement of local MLAs, vaccinated people and public representatives will also be ensured. Thakur said vaccine doses will be airlifted to Bara Bhangal in Kangra district to inoculate the population in the remote village.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh, while welcoming the CM, directed the officers to ensure that all left-out people, if any, should be vaccinated by September 4 by launching special campaigns.